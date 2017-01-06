An “inspirational” 15-year-old girl has tragically died from a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway meal.

Lancashire teen Megan Lee died on New Year’s Day after being admitted to hospital on December 30, the Press Association reported .

Her parents, Adam and Gemma, have described their daughter as a “princess” and a “role model”.

In a tribute to the schoolgirl, the couple said: “Our hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter.

“Megan loved school and thoroughly enjoyed drama and musical theatre.

“She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she ever met.

“Megan was the kindest, most loving daughter and sister, who always wore the most beautiful and infectious smile.”

ReAct Academy of Theatre Arts, where Megan was a pupil, remembered the teen on Facebook, writing: “It is with broken hearts that we share that one of the sweetest, brightest and most loved young stars from our theatre school has past away.

“Megan Lee will always will be part of our theatre family and we will love her forever.”

Megan’s death is now being investigated by Lancashire police.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old girl from Oswaldtwistle who passed away at Royal Blackburn Hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

“She had eaten food from a takeaway in the Hyndburn area and was admitted to hospital on Friday December 30, but sadly passed away on New Year’s Day.

“We are currently carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.