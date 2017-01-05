Lancôme has officially changed the highlighter game with it’s spring 2017 makeup collection, aptly titled ‘Absolutely Rose’.
The ‘La Rose a Poudrer’ highlighter comes in a macaron-inspired box with a baby pink rose inside, which has petals covered in a softly shimmering powder.
Just look how pretty!
There’s also the option to buy the matching ‘Parisian Kabuki’ brush, to gently swirl around on the rose before sweeping over the high points of your face.
Here’s what the highlighter looks like on Lily Collins, the official face of Lancôme’s Absolutely Rose campaign.
The new limited edition collection also features rose-inspired shades of Cushion Blush, Juicy Shakers, eyeshadows, lipsticks and lip balm.
Plus there’s an eyeshadow palette and brightening eyeliner on offer.
Sign us up for the whole lot.