The iPhone or Samsung Galaxy S8 are not designed for the great outdoors. That’s not a criticism, it’s just a statement of fact.

Sure you can whack a huge great case onto it, but for the lumberjacks and hiking enthusiasts among us, this just won’t cut the mustard.

Fear not then people of the great outdoors, for Land Rover has come to your aid with what it’s calling the “toughest phone in the world.”

Called the Explore, it is a small, almost indestructible Android smartphone that has been designed to survive the elements as well as....well a Land Rover.