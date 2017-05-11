The Trump administration is likely to expand the airline laptop ban to include incoming flights from European countries, according to reports from Reuters. The US government reportedly has plans to increase the number of origin airports that are affected by the new rules, which first came into effect in March 2017 and listed ten international transport hubs. Expansion of the ban could reportedly now include United Airlines, Delta (who are partnered with Virgin Atlantic), and the American Airlines group (partnered with British Airways), and all operate transatlantic flights from the UK’s major airports.

Decisions have not yet been finalised, according to officials who were briefed on Wednesday, as the Department of Homeland Security continues to try and work out how they will ensure lithium batteries stored in the hold do not explode. This is after a number of incidents where batteries caught fire mid-flight, including a Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which caught fire on a domestic flight in the USA, and prompted airlines to forbid passengers travelling with the device. In fact, current rules provided by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority, that state: “Portable electronic devices containing lithium ion batteries should be carried as carry-on baggage,” would need to be circumvented if new rules are implemented by Trump’s team. Both American and European officials say they expect the Department of Homeland Security to make an announcement but declined to say when. DHS officials plan to meet with airline industry officials on Thursday to discuss security issues, and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will give a classified briefing to senators, says Reuters.