The enraged father of three daughters who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar dramatically lunged at the former USA Gymnastics doctor during a sentencing hearing on Friday. Michigan court guards pinned down Randall Margraves before he could attack Nassar. The chaotic scene began after sisters Lauren and Madison Margraves had finished reading their victim statements on the second day of hearings at a court in Eaton County. Standing alongside his daughters and wife, Randall Margraves asked to speak.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters Randall Margraves (left) lunges at Larry Nassar (wearing an orange jumpsuit) at a sentencing hearing in Michigan on Friday

“I would ask you as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” he said, gesturing toward Nassar, who has already been sentenced to up to 175 years in prison at an earlier hearing after pleading guilty to molesting young women under the guise of medical treatment. Judge Janice Cunningham refused his request and chastised him for calling Nassar a “son of a bitch.” There were uncomfortable laughs as Randall asked for a minute alone with him instead.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters Three of Margraves' daughters were sexually abused by the former team USA gymnastics doctor

Margraves then bolted towards Nassar, who was seated in an orange jump suit nearby. Gasps, cries and shouts filled the courtroom as Margraves was wrestled to the ground and put in handcuffs while Nassar was taken out to safety. “What if this happened to you guys?” he implored of the court officers as they pulled him out the room. Lead prosecutor Angela Povilaitis told the victims and relatives: “I understand Mr Margraves’ frustration but you cannot do this,” she said. “This is not helping your children.”

Rebecca Cook / Reuters Margraves had asked the judge for 'five minutes alone' with Nassar, a request that was refused

The hearing resumed after a short break, with the judge addressing what she called a “scary” scene. “My heart started beating fast and my legs started shaking,” Cunningham said. “We cannot react by using physical violence,” she said, noting she could not imagine Margraves’ pain as a father. Nassar is also serving a 60-year federal term for child pornography convictions. His case has sparked broader outrage after numerous victims accused USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body, and Michigan State University, where Nassar worked, of failing to investigate complaints about him going back years. US Olympic officials have also been criticised by some of the sport’s biggest stars, including gold medalists Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters Margraves was cuffed after the attempted attack