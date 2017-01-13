Bronski Beat star Larry Steinbachek has died at the age of 56.

The musician, who was a founding member of the 80’s synthpop group, died after a short battle with cancer.

Mike Prior via Getty Images Bronski Beat (L-R): Jimmy Somerville, Larry Steinbachek and Steve Bronski.

The keyboardist formed the group with Jimmy Sommerville and Steve Bronski in 1983 and went on to have Top 10 hits with ‘Smalltown Boy’ and ‘Why?’.

His sister Louise Jones told BBC News he died last month with his family and friends at his bedside.

Peter Noble via Getty Images Larry Steinbachek (left) was a founding member of the 80's band.

Fellow 80’s star Marc Almond, who the band collaborated with on a cover of the Donna Summer hit, ‘I Feel Love’, paid tribute to the musician, saying he was “very sad to hear” of his death.

He tweeted: “Very sad to hear of the young death of Larry Steinbachek. Enjoyed working with Bronski back in the 80’s and having a big hit with them.”

As well as their chart hits, Bronski Beat became known for being one of the first out and proud, political gay groups.

Their debut hit ‘Smalltown Boy’ was about the anguish of growing up gay in a suburban town in Thatcher’s Britain.

The cover art for their debut album ‘The Age of Consent’ listed the ages of consent for gay men in around the world.

Watch the video for ‘Smalltown Boy’ below.

