Aerial footage of a vast rift in an Antarctic ice shelf has revealed how perilously close it is to calving.
Just 20km of ice holds together the Larsen C ice shelf, whose fissure spans more than 175km and in parts is wider than the Shard is high.
When it eventually breaks away, the ice shelf will form a vast iceberg a quarter the size of Wales, exposing the rest of the shelf to the risk of fracturing.
If that happens, the grounded ice propped up by the shelf could also collapse, contributing to a global sea level rise of 10 cm.
The University of Swansea’s Professor Adrian Luckman, told BBC News in January he’d be amazed if the shelf didn’t break up in the next few months.