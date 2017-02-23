Aerial footage of a vast rift in an Antarctic ice shelf has revealed how perilously close it is to calving.

Just 20km of ice holds together the Larsen C ice shelf, whose fissure spans more than 175km and in parts is wider than the Shard is high.

When it eventually breaks away, the ice shelf will form a vast iceberg a quarter the size of Wales, exposing the rest of the shelf to the risk of fracturing.