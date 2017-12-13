Research With Larvae Could Save The Barrier Reef
This is first time Australia's Marine Park Authority is allowing any interference in the natural process, but they've been persuaded by the amount of damage sustained by climate change and pollution.
The Great Barrier Reef is one of nature’s most beautiful creations.
But away from the golden shoreline under water our modern world is making it harder for the coral to survive.
Now, if the scientists get it right, there is new hope that it might be saved for future generations.
