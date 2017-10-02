Las Vegas officials have been on high alert for a number of months since the city was featured in an Islamic State propaganda video along with New York and Washington DC.

Stephen Paddock has been named as the gunman who opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the city’s strip at about 10.20pm on Sunday local time (6.20am Monday BST).

The mass shooting is the worst in US history, surpassing the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando where 49 people were gunned down last year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.