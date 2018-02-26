Starbucks has become the first coffee chain to introduce a ‘latte levy’, which charges customers 5p for the use of a takeaway cup.

Customers will continue to receive a 25p discount for using a reusable coffee cup, but the coffee giant has gone beyond rewards to push for further change. This means eco-friendly coffee drinkers who use a reusable cup will save themselves 30p on each coffee.

The trial scheme, starting today (Monday), will run across 35 London stores, testing whether customers will reduce their use of single-use coffee cups. The proceeds generated by the charge will go to environmental charity Hubbub.