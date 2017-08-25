Laura Kenny has given birth to her first child with her husband Jason Kenny.
The Olympic cyclist, 25, shared the news on Instagram by posting a family photo with her newborn son and their two dogs.
“Welcome to the world little Albert Louie Kenny,” the new mum wrote on Friday 25 August.
She revealed Albert was born on 23 August at 10.44pm weighing 8lb 12.5oz.
Kenny added: You kept us waiting a week but it was all worth it.”
Fans sent their messages of congratulations and also commented on the “lovely” name.
“Congratulations,” one wrote. “What a bonny-sized baby and a lovely name too.”
Another commented: “Oh how lovely what a beautiful name.”
“Huge congratulations to you both and what a beautiful, strong name.”
Congrats to the couple!