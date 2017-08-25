All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    25/08/2017 10:51 BST

    Laura Kenny Has Given Birth To Her First Child With Jason Kenny And Revealed Their Newborn's Name

    'You kept us waiting a week.' 👶

    Laura Kenny has given birth to her first child with her husband Jason Kenny.

    The Olympic cyclist, 25, shared the news on Instagram by posting a family photo with her newborn son and their two dogs.

    “Welcome to the world little Albert Louie Kenny,” the new mum wrote on Friday 25 August.

    She revealed Albert was born on 23 August at 10.44pm weighing 8lb 12.5oz.

    A post shared by Laura Kenny (@laurakenny31) on

    Kenny added: You kept us waiting a week but it was all worth it.”

    Fans sent their messages of congratulations and also commented on the “lovely” name.

    “Congratulations,” one wrote. “What a bonny-sized baby and a lovely name too.”

    Another commented: “Oh how lovely what a beautiful name.”

    “Huge congratulations to you both and what a beautiful, strong name.”

    Congrats to the couple!

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
    MORE:parentsnew parentscelebrity parentsbirth announcementlaura kenny

    Conversations