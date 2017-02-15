If Laura Kenny’s life story should make it to the screen – and there’s plenty of reason why it could after the dramatic year she’s had, including yesterday’s announcement that she’s pregnant – the record-breaking cyclist knows exactly which actress she’d like to see bring her story to screen. Laura, who married fellow Olympian champion Jason Kenny in a secret ceremony last year following their gold medal-winning victories in Rio, is expecting her first child, and it appears she likes nothing better of an evening than to settle down in front of an episode of hit US show ‘Nashville’.

Laura and husband Jason are the golden couple of British cycling, sharing 10 Olympic gold medals between them

“That’s what we sit down and watch, pretty much above everything else,” a glowing Laura told HuffPostUK at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday night. “That, and EastEnders.” The biggest star of that show is Hayden Panettiere, who plays rising star Juliette Barnes, and the diminutive actress has clearly caught Laura’s admiration. “If they made a film of my life, that’s definitely who I’d like to play me,” she said.

'Nashville' star Hayden Panettiere

While Laura and Hayden aren’t a million miles apart in looks, her husband Jason’s choice proves all that time on the track means he might not get to the cinema that often. He suggested: “I’ll go with whoever the current heart throb is... Owen Wilson?” Err…

Owen Wilson

Laura and Jason broke their good news in typically understated style yesterday, with an Instagram pic of their two bikes, and a tiny child’s bike alongside.

A post shared by Laura Kenny (@laurakenny31) on Feb 14, 2017

This will be the first child for the golden couple of British cycling, whose romance was first made public at the London 2012 Olympics. Between them, they have 10 gold medals, with Laura’s four making her the UK’s most successful ever female athlete at the Games.