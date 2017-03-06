When Laura Muir won the 1500m at the European Indoor Athletics Championship all she wanted to do was celebrate with a victory lap.
It was the British athlete’s first major gold medal - and she had smashed a 32-year record for the competition.
But one official was determined to stop Muir from performing an elated victory lap around the stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.
After a number of attempts to dodge away from the over-zealous woman, Muir finally decided she had had enough.
The runner stepped to one side before taking off past the official, stopping only to grab a Union Jack from the crowd, and completing her victory lap.
According to the Guardian, she later said: “I had to fight for that didn’t I?
“They said: ‘We don’t have time.’ I thought it’s my first medal. I’m not going to lose out on my lap of honour. I’m going.
“Andy, my coach, was saying: ‘Do it,’ so I got there in the end.
“I couldn’t really believe what she was saying. But I thought: ‘At the end of the day, she won’t be able to catch me.’”