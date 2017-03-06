When Laura Muir won the 1500m at the European Indoor Athletics Championship all she wanted to do was celebrate with a victory lap.

It was the British athlete’s first major gold medal - and she had smashed a 32-year record for the competition.

But one official was determined to stop Muir from performing an elated victory lap around the stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.

After a number of attempts to dodge away from the over-zealous woman, Muir finally decided she had had enough.

The runner stepped to one side before taking off past the official, stopping only to grab a Union Jack from the crowd, and completing her victory lap.