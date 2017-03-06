All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    06/03/2017 15:11 GMT

    Laura Muir Gives Official The Slip To Celebrate 1500m Gold At European Indoor Athletics Championship

    She looks like she thoroughly enjoyed that.

    When Laura Muir won the 1500m at the European Indoor Athletics Championship all she wanted to do was celebrate with a victory lap.

    It was the British athlete’s first major gold medal - and she had smashed a 32-year record for the competition. 

    But one official was determined to stop Muir from performing an elated victory lap around the stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday. 

    After a number of attempts to dodge away from the over-zealous woman, Muir finally decided she had had enough.

    The runner stepped to one side before taking off past the official, stopping only to grab a Union Jack from the crowd, and completing her victory lap.

    Marko Djurica / Reuters
    Laura Muir won her first major gold at the European Athletics Indoor Championship

    According to the Guardian, she later said: “I had to fight for that didn’t I?

    “They said: ‘We don’t have time.’ I thought it’s my first medal. I’m not going to lose out on my lap of honour. I’m going.

    “Andy, my coach, was saying: ‘Do it,’ so I got there in the end.

    “I couldn’t really believe what she was saying. But I thought: ‘At the end of the day, she won’t be able to catch me.’”

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:newssportTrack and FieldLaura Muir

    Conversations