A British woman jailed in Egypt for bringing painkillers in her luggage is reportedly to be freed within the next two days.

Laura Plummer’s family told The Sun she is to be pardoned from serving the rest of her three-year sentence for having 290 Tramadol tablets, which are banned in Egypt.

The newspaper says President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who can issue pardons to prisoners as part of Egypt’s Revolution Day celebrations, is expected to announce her release on Saturday.