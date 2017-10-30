Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin Brings Home Baby Girl After Prolonged Hospital Stay

Laura Tobin has finally been able to return home with her “brave” and “vulnerable” premature baby.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ weather presenter is currently on maternity leave, but she phoned in to the show on Monday 30 October to update her colleagues Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins on how she is getting on as a new mum.

Tobin revealed that her daughter had been kept in hospital for an extended period as she had been born prematurely.

“We are finally home as a family - she was in hospital for quite a while, and she gave me quite a fright when she arrived very early,” Tobin said.

“We just didn’t know what to expect.”