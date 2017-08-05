Olivia

Age?

22



Job?

Motorsport Grid Girl



She says:

"I’ve been told I’m funny. I’ve got quite an immature sense of humour, and I can be quite naughty.



"I try not to take any rubbish from anyone so I think boys end up saying ‘she’s a player’ because they’ve not had their way with me."



Have you seen her before?

Olivia says she's modelled for some fashion brands with "big followings" in the past.