Laura Whitmore has confirmed reports she has coupled up with ‘Love Island’ narrator Iain Stirling.
The pair were at the centre of reports they were in a romance during the recent run of the ITV2 dating show.
Speaking for the first time about their relationship, TV presenter Laura told The Sun: “Yeah he’s my boyfriend. He’s lovely.
“I had never watched ‘Love Island’ before but I don’t need him to give me spoilers because everyone from ‘I’m A Celebrity’ works on it anyway.”
Laura, who previously fronted ITV2′s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spin-off show, has previously been linked to the likes of model David Gandy, ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Richard Madden singer Paolo Nutini and Sunset Sons frontman Rory Williams.
A source previously told the paper Laura and Iain met at an ITV party last year, and got close after hanging out with mutual pals, including Ore Oduba, who Laura appeared on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ with in 2016.
The told the paper: “They kept the relationship private to give it the best possible chance, but it’s well known in their close circle of friends how happy they are.
Looks like this pair have well and truly put their eggs in each other’s baskets.