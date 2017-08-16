Lauren Goodger recently shared her beauty secrets with fans and one of them has raised a few eyebrows.

The ex-TOWIE star said she swears by getting a ripe yellow banana and wiping it “all over your face and leav[ing] it on over night.”

Goodger claimed the DIY treatment helps with acne and kills bacteria, offering to add video tutorials to make the process easier for her fans to adopt.

However, lots of people on Twitter were quick to dispute her claims.