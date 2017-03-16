Lauren Goodger 'In Talks' For Reality Show With New Boyfriend, When He's Released From Prison

Lauren Goodger is reportedly in talks to star in a new reality show with her boyfriend, Joey Morrison, when he is released from prison.
She and Joey became an item around a year ago, making headlines when it was revealed that he is currently nearing the end of a 16-year jail sentence.
It’s now been claimed that Lauren has got big plans for the two of them when he is released, including their very own reality series.
An insider told The Sun: “Lauren is as business-savvy as they come, and she knows that a reality show about her and Joey would be ratings gold – and net them a big money network deal.
“By harnessing the power of social media while he’s inside, she’s made sure he’s got a good number of followers so he can hit the ground running when he gets out.”
She previously teased that she was speaking to producers about getting her own show, telling Reveal magazine: “I’m in talks to do a TV show, and he’ll have to be a part of that. He ain’t got a choice!”
In the same interview, she discussed how her friends reacted to her unorthodox relationship, claiming: “They probably just thought, ‘What the hell? This is weird!’ at first, but they’ve seen how he treats me, so they’re happy for us.
“I’d rather be in love and happy than be with someone who looks good on paper.”
While Joey remains in prison, Lauren has created a private Instagram account for him specifically for when he gets out, which already has more than 2000 followers.
The bio of the account reads: “FOR WHEN HOME NEW INSTA, LAST ONE VANISHED BUYING AND SELLING LUXURY WATCHES, JEWELLERY & HANDBAGS SOON [sic]”
Lauren first found fame as a cast member on ‘TOWIE’, during which her turbulent relationship with Mark Wright was often a central storyline, before going on to make appearances on ‘Dancing On Ice’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.