Layered Reality: Is This The Future Of Entertainment?

Dotdotdot is a company working on a new type of experience which they’ve dubbed ‘layered reality’.

You wear a VR mask, but the experience is enhanced with real-life actors and your other senses such as taste and touch being tricked into believing what your seeing.



Describing one experience in the pilot, CEO Andrew McGuinness said: ‘We can mess with you because we’ve got you in a digital environment… You feel the wind blowing up, you feel the spray, there’s a smell of seaweed. So everything’s there to convince you and immerse you really in that environment.’

It’s been described as ‘one of the most anticipated events of 2018’, and more can be found out at dotdot.london