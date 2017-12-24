Leaders Urge Pride In Christian Heritage And Compassion To Others In Christmas Messages

Theresa May has urged Britons to take pride in the country’s Christian heritage at Christmas because it gives everyone the confidence to practice their religion “free from question or fear”. In her Christmas message, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to the “heroes” in the emergency services who responded to the Grenfell Tower fire and “abhorrent” terror attacks in Manchester and London. Unlike last year, May makes no mention of Brexit, but calls on Britons to “come together confident and united” at Christmas.

PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May has urged Britons to take pride in the country’s Christian heritage at Christmas

It was lovely to spend time with the families of our Armed Forces stationed in Cyprus today and wish them all a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/ck308pk1uC December 22, 2017

In contrast with Jeremy Corbyn’s Christmas message, which makes no mention of religion but emphasises a message of “compassion”, May, who grew up in a vicarage, repeatedly refers to Christianity and its values. The Labour leader has previously refused to discuss whether he holds any religious beliefs. “At Christmas we spend time at home with family and friends,” he said. “It’s a time of the year when we think about others. Like those who have no home to call their own or who are sleeping rough on our streets.

This Christmas, whenever you can, show people love and show them you care. pic.twitter.com/8sLSx5PlfH — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 24, 2017

“We think about those who feel cut off and lonely. Many older citizens to whom we owe so much will be spending what should be a time of joy alone. “We think of others such as carers who look after loved ones, people with disabilities or dementia. “And abroad we think of those living in nations like Yemen, Syria and Libya in fear of bombs and bullets, of injury and death. “None of this is inevitable. We pride ourselves on being a compassionate nation. “My Christmas wish is that we all do more to help bring about the kind of society and world we want to live in.

"This year we will celebrate Christmas secure in the knowledge that our servicemen and women, many far away from their own loved ones at this special time of year, are working to keep us safe. Thank you.” - Prime Minister Theresa May https://t.co/6lml69Nij5 pic.twitter.com/YSBFd9j0WH — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) December 23, 2017

In her Christmas message, the PM said: “As we gather with our friends and family, I want to say thank you to all those whose service to others means they will be spending time away from their loved ones this Christmas. “Men and women in our armed forces, whose humbling bravery and daily sacrifices help to ensure the security of our nation and our allies around the world. “The heroes in our emergency services, whose courage and dedication so inspired the nation in response to tragedy at Grenfell Tower and the abhorrent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London. But whose service saves lives in our communities every day, including Christmas Day.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn emphasised a message of 'compassion'