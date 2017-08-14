Leah Bracknell’s husband Jez Hughes has shared an update on the star’s health, revealing that the treatment she was receiving for lung cancer has not worked. The former ‘Emmerdale’ star was diagnosed with terminal cancer 10 months ago, and has been receiving targeted biological therapy here in the UK.

Steve Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Leah Bracknell

However, Jez has now shared the sad news that “the drug she was on definitely isn’t working”. Writing on Leah’s GoFundMe, he explains: “She has been off this for a while, while we find out about the next available steps. “In fact we now think the drug probably stopped working back in March or even before, so for the last five months or so, she has been prospering solely on the ‘alternative’ treatments we have set in place.” Leah has previously been open about the alternative treatments she has sought and Jez adds that one of them is an infrared sauna.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Leah in 'Emmerdale'

He also states that the actress is now looking into going with her original plan of receiving treatment at a specialist clinic in Germany. “We have continued to be in contact with the Hallwang [clinic], discussing the best timing for going over there,” Jez writes. “This will now be likely happening sooner rather than later, as there are some options presenting themselves which could mean a combination of some immunotherapy done over here enhanced by the treatments in Germany.” Leah first publicly discussed her diagnosis back in October 2016 and has shared many updates on her health since. In one recent post, she shared a self-penned poem and painting while an appearance on ‘Loose Women’ saw her explain how her diagnosis had an unexpected positive impact on her life.