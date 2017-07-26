Leah Itsines Gives Zero F**ks She Doesn't Look Like Kayla (Because Women Aren't Clones)

Kayla Itsines is known for her tough workout vids and shredded abs, so being related to her can spark some annoying questions.
On Instagram, Kayla’s sister Leah said she was recently asked “do you ever find it hard having a different body type to Kayla’s?”
But refreshingly, Leah answered the question with a resounding “no”, reminding us all to focus on self-love, rather than comparing our bodies to one another.
“When I get compared it’s hard at times, but Kayla and I have completely different body types,” she said.
“I will never look like her, she will never look like me....just as I will never look like you, and you will never look like me.”
Leah, who’s also a food and fitness blogger, encouraged her followers to celebrate their own individuality.
“We are all different and have things that makes us ourselves,” she said.
“We can’t compare ourselves to other people because they are not us. We have to focus on being the best possible version of ourselves, because that’s in the end what matters.
“I focus on being the best possible version of me and that’s being super fit so I can keep up with her 😜, super happy and with some damn naan bread in my hand.”
Her post was liked more than 12,000 times, with hundreds of people commending her for her wise words.
“I love this. You know what my absolute favourite thing about both of you is? You’re positivity and inspiration,” one user said.
“Thank you thank you for being you and teaching us that not only is it okay to be yourself, but that you shouldn’t be anything else.”
Another user added: “True dat! My sister is tall and beautiful. I am short and beautiful. It has taken me a long time to realise this, but I was always compared to her growing up.
“We will never be the same because our body types are so opposite and that is okay. Thank you for this post and thank you for being you.”
We think Kayla and Leah may be the coolest sisters since Tia and Tamera. Ladies, we salute you.