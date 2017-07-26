Leah Itsines Gives Zero F**ks She Doesn't Look Like Kayla (Because Women Aren't Clones)

Kayla Itsines is known for her tough workout vids and shredded abs, so being related to her can spark some annoying questions.

On Instagram, Kayla’s sister Leah said she was recently asked “do you ever find it hard having a different body type to Kayla’s?”

But refreshingly, Leah answered the question with a resounding “no”, reminding us all to focus on self-love, rather than comparing our bodies to one another.

“When I get compared it’s hard at times, but Kayla and I have completely different body types,” she said.

“I will never look like her, she will never look like me....just as I will never look like you, and you will never look like me.”