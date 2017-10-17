Police in Hull are searching for two missing girls aged 11 and 12. Leah Taylor, 11, is believed to be with her 12-year-old friend Leah Smith.

The girls were last seen leaving Marvell College in the Holderness Road area of Hull at around 12.10pm on Monday 16 October 2017.

Leah Taylor is white, around 5ft tall, slim, with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing her school uniform consisting a black blazer, white shirt with a black and yellow tie, black trousers, black shoes and a brown school bag.