    • NEWS
    17/10/2017 13:49 BST | Updated 17/10/2017 14:21 BST

    Leah Taylor, 11 And Leah Smith, 12 Missing From Hull

    Have you seen these girls?

    Police in Hull are searching for two missing girls aged 11 and 12. Leah Taylor, 11, is believed to be with her 12-year-old friend Leah Smith.

    The girls were last seen leaving Marvell College in the Holderness Road area of Hull at around 12.10pm on Monday 16 October 2017.

    Leah Taylor is white, around 5ft tall, slim, with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing her school uniform consisting a black blazer, white shirt with a black and yellow tie, black trousers, black shoes and a brown school bag.

    Humberside Police
    Leah Taylor, aged 11, was last seen wearing a black school blazer, white shirt with a black and yellow tie, black trousers, black shoes and a brown school bag
    Humberside Police
    Leah Smith, aged 12, was also wearing the same school uniform 

    Leah Smith is white, 4 feet 8 inches tall, slim, with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing the same school uniform.

    Leah Taylor had been waiting outside the school to be picked up by her grandmother Lynn Weatherill after being put in isolation, the Hull Daily Mail reports. 

    Weatherill told the newspaper: “We just want her to come home. Nobody is going to tell her off. Despite what’s happened at school, it’s not about that. It’s about getting her home to her mum and her family.” 

    Humberside Police has had reported sightings of the pair in the Marfleet Lane area of Hull on Monday night.

    If you have any information or know where they are, please call 101 immediately quoting log 620 of 16/10/17.

