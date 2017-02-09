Accident and emergency patients in England experienced the worst month of delays this winter in the 13 years since the four-hour target was introduced, a leaked document suggests.

Provisional data passed to the BBC says a record number of patients spent longer than the target time waiting to be seen in emergency wards during January.

The figures, compiled by regulator NHS Improvement, also reportedly suggest a record high for people waiting more than 12 hours for a bed after being seen in A&E.

The target, introduced in 2004, states that 95% of patients must be seen and either admitted or discharged in under four hours.