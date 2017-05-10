Both the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mirror were claiming an exclusive on a leaked draft version of the Labour Party manifesto.

The right-leaning Telegraph said the document represented taking “Britain back to the 1970s”, and the Labour-supporting Mirror that it was the “most left-wing election manifesto in a generation”.

It remains to be seen how much of the draft will make it into the final copy, given that - for starters - it is likely to face blowback from trade unions over the lack of a target to cut immigration. Some of it appears old and overspun, too.

But there was plenty in the document to signal the direction the party is heading under Jeremy Corbyn, as well as a number of brand new policies Labour has previously not committed to and were very different to pledges at the last election two years ago. Including:

1. Royal Mail re-nationalisation

A version of re-nationalising the railways featured in Ed Miliband’s manifesto in 2015, and is included under Corbyn. But bringing the Royal Mail back in to public ownership to end the “historic mistake” of its sale under the last Government is a step forward.

2. University tuition fees abolished

Getting rid of university tuition fees first introduced under Tony Blair in the late-1990s. By contrast, Miliband campaigned to slash tuition fees in England from £ 9,000 to £6,000 a year.