Leaseholds on new-build houses could be banned and ground rents slashed to zero under government proposals to protect homeowners.

Under the current system, buyers can face exorbitant costs and properties can be rendered unsellable because of leasehold fees.

But Sajid Javid - who has previously described the leasehold system as “practically feudal” - has put forward plans in attempt to stop “unjust” and “unnecessary” practices.

The communities secretary wants to restrict ground rents to zero and prohibit future houses being sold as leasehold in England, the Press Association reported.

There has been a rise in developers selling houses under terms which usually apply to flats, particularly in the North West.

The proposals, which are subject to an eight-week consultation, aim to make future leases fairer by reducing ground rents so they “relate to real costs incurred”.

The plans include measures to close legal loopholes to protect leaseholders who can be left vulnerable to possession orders, as well as changing the rules on Help to Buy equity loans so they can only be used for “new built houses on acceptable terms”.