A mum has sparked a debate online about whether or not parents should leave their children alone in hotel rooms while they’re sleeping.

Mumsnet user Beansonapost was inspired to ask other mums and dads for their opinions after reading a Telegraph feature about a woman who left her 11-month-old baby alone in a hotel room while she and her husband ate dinner downstairs.

Beansonapost said during a recent break to Edinburgh, she and her husband realised they would never have left their 10-month-old daughter alone.

Discussing the blog, she wrote on Monday 13 March: “I do think this was very irresponsible. There seems to have been no proper risk assessment, besides assuming the odds are very small.

“What are your thoughts on doing something like this?”