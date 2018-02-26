Lebanese Seven Spice Chicken Recipe

Sometimes you come home, look in the fridge and think ‘I just can’t be bothered, let’s get a takeaway’. Or in my case, with no restaurants willing to deliver to the Suffolk outback, settle for beans on toast. Reader, this could be our salvation.

It doesn’t take any longer than twiddling your thumbs waiting for a delivery, it’s healthier (like any of us care at this point) and it’s cheaper. It does assume though that you have some chicken joints knocking around your fridge and an assortment of veg and spices. I cheated on the spices - I used a bought Lebanese Seven Spice mix. Sue me.

If you don’t have any or want to make your own, mix equal amounts of ground black pepper, allspice, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger and fenugreek. I served the finished dish with freekeh, ready-made from a packet. What? It had been a long day.

Lebanese Seven Spice Chicken (serves 4)