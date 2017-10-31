A Muslim extremist jailed for life for murdering soldier Lee Rigby is looked up to by fellow prisoners and has “converted some to Islam”, a high court judge has been told.

Michael Adebolajo was “charismatic”, and intelligence suggested that he had helped convert other inmates to Islam, Mr Justice Langstaff heard.

Detail of the influence Adebolajo wielded in jail has emerged after he took legal action against the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

Adebolajo claims that he was injured by prison officers during an incident in a cell and wants compensation.