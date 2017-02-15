Lee Ryan has joined the cast of ‘EastEnders’. The former Blue singer and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star has landed a role in the BBC soap, playing new character ‘Woody’ Woodward. He has been billed as a “new bad lad”, who will cause quite a stir when he arrives in Walford in the spring for a short stint.

Viewers will have to wait until Woody hits screens to find out wheat brings him to Albert Square, and what is in store for him. In a statement, Lee shared his excitement of joining the soap, saying: “Woody is the best role I could have wished to play. He’s a brilliant character, and it’s clear he’s been leading a full and colourful life. I can’t wait for people to see what he’s like for themselves. “Everyone at ‘EastEnders’ has been so welcoming. I know some of the cast already so I’m sure we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Executive Producer, Sean O’Connor, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Lee Ryan to Walford as ‘Woody’ Woodward. “Woody is a man who has worked hard and played hard in bars, clubs and pubs around the world and has finally decided to stop wandering and put down some roots. “He’s going to ruffle some feathers and obviously break some hearts, so there’s a great deal to look forward to as soon as he bursts onto the Square. “Lee is a perfect casting for Albert Square and we knew straight away we wanted him for the role,” he added. Of course, Lee isn’t the only of his former bandmates to land a soap role, as Duncan James is currently appearing in ‘Hollyoaks’ as Ryan Knight, and was even nominated for an National Television Award for Best Newcomer at last month’s ceremony.