Reese Witherspoon has made an admission that will please ‘Legally Blonde’ fans, revealing that she thinks now is “a good time” for a third movie.
It’s been 13 years since Reese played Elle Woods, and there’s just one - admittedly rather important thing - standing in the way of a sequel.
Addressing the possibility of another ‘Legally Blonde’ movie, she told E! News: “We’ve thought about it. I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it.
“I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”
Well, it’s hard to argue with that isn’t it?
If ‘Legally Blonde’ is to make a comeback, it will be the latest in a reasonably long line of revivals.
In 2016, Netflix’s new ‘Gilmore Girls’ episodes were praised by fans, and NBC recently delighted TV lovers by announcing that a new series of ‘Will & Grace’ will be arriving this year.
Movie star Reese has temporarily turned her back on movies, and is starring in HBO series ‘Big, Little Lies’, alongside fellow A-listers Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.
She’ll be back on the silver screen next year, though, in the Ava Duvernay directed film ‘A Wrinkle In Time’.