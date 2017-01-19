All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/01/2017 13:24 GMT

    ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Could Happen, Reese Witherspoon Reveals

    Snaps for Reese.

    Reese Witherspoon has made an admission that will please ‘Legally Blonde’ fans, revealing that she thinks now is “a good time” for a third movie.

    It’s been 13 years since Reese played Elle Woods, and there’s just one - admittedly rather important thing - standing in the way of a sequel.

    Sam Emerson/MGM/REX/Shutterstock
    This is seriously exciting 

    Addressing the possibility of another ‘Legally Blonde’ movie, she told E! News: “We’ve thought about it. I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it.

    “I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”

    Well, it’s hard to argue with that isn’t it? 

    If ‘Legally Blonde’ is to make a comeback, it will be the latest in a reasonably long line of revivals.

    Jordan Strauss/AP
    Reese Witherspoon 

    In 2016, Netflix’s new ‘Gilmore Girls’ episodes were praised by fans, and NBC recently delighted TV lovers by announcing that a new series of ‘Will & Grace’ will be arriving this year.

    Movie star Reese has temporarily turned her back on movies, and is starring in HBO series ‘Big, Little Lies’, alongside fellow A-listers Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

    She’ll be back on the silver screen next year, though, in the Ava Duvernay directed film ‘A Wrinkle In Time’.

