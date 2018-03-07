Lego has revealed its first fall in sales and profits since 2004, and the business is putting it down to parents resisting the high prices. Revenues dropped 8% and operating profit fell 16%. Chief executive Niels Christiansen said: “Last year was a challenging year and overall we are not satisfied with the financial results.”

According to the BBC, a Lego spokeswoman also admitted it had “too much” stock in warehouses and shops because the firm admitted to creating too many bricks. “There wasn’t enough room to get 2017 toys into the stores, and the toy trade is driven by newness,” she said.

When we asked parents on Facebook their thoughts on the reduction in sales, the majority said it was the price that put them off purchasing the colourful bricks.

Themed sets can be much more expensive - a Star Wars ‘Snowspeeder’ set costs £169.99 - but buying classic bricks works out slightly cheaper - a small ‘Creative Builder’ box costs £19.99.

“It is far too expensive to be a regular purchase in my opinion,” said Yvonne Grant. “We have a fair amount and it gets well played with but I do think it has been priced out of the market somewhat.” And Terrijayne Butler said it’s way out of most people’s price range now, “I looked at a basic set a few weeks back, which would have set me back £50, it’s just not value for money.”