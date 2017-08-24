Channel 4′s ‘Bake Off’-inspired Lego competition burst onto our screens on Thursday (24 August) night, and it contained some seriously impressive work.

‘Lego Masters’ is searching for Britain and Ireland’s most talented amateur Lego builders, and while it was only the first week, the talent was clear to see.

And if you thought the show stoppers on ‘Bake Off’ were impressive, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

These are just a few of the build that caught our eye:

This medieval banquet