Channel 4 Melvin Odoom (right) hosts 'Lego Masters'

While everyone has tired with the endless stream of ‘Great British Bake Off’ inspired spin-offs like ‘Sewing Bee’, ‘Pottery Throw Down’ and ‘Big Allotment Challenge’, the latest one actually sounds like a show we can get on board with. Channel 4′s ‘Lego Masters’ is set to tap into your childhood obsession with those miniature toy bricks and do for Lego what ‘Bake Off’ did for baking. The series is on the hunt to find Britain and Ireland’s most talented amateur Lego builders, and each programme will see them put through a series of jaw-dropping challenges. Here is everything we can tell you about the show... When is it on? ‘Lego Masters’ begins on Thursday 24 August at 8pm on Channel 4, and will air for four weeks. Who is hosting? KISS FM presenter and former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Melvin Odoom will be on presenting duties, bringing his usual sense of humour to proceedings. Who are the judges?

Channel 4

The head judge is Matthew Ashton: a man who has made his passion his work as Vice President of Design for the LEGO Group. Each week, he’ll also be joined by different expert judges from the fields of engineering, art and design. The first guest judge is multi-award winning structural engineer Roma Agrawal, best known for her work on The Shard. Who are the celebrity guests? Celebrity Lego fans, like Richard Osman, Bill Bailey and Dara O’Briain will also be making guest appearances throughout the series. Who are the contestants?

Channel 4

The best thing about ‘Lego Masters’ is that the competition is open to anyone. Some of the 48 pairs of contestants include nine-year-old friends, a pair of adult fans of LEGO (aka AFOLs), girl cousins, mum and son, father and son, uncle and nephew, Cambridge University engineering students and 12-year-old pals. What are the tasks like?

Channel 4

Much like ‘Bake Off’, each episode sees a series of challenges designed to test the different aspects of the builders’ skills, with Planned Builds, Unplanned Builds and Master Builds. Each week has its own theme too, like nature and movement. Week one’s Planned Build sees the teams tasked with creating a spectacular Lego banquet, which must include one seat and at least one supersized masterpiece for the table. In week two’s Unplanned Build, the teams are given three hours to build a mode of transport, but half way through they are surprised by a disruptive twist where they must swap with a different team, their final model being a unique hybrid of the two. The tasks also get bigger and more challenging over the four episodes, and the final will see the two remaining teams pitted against each other in the Final Master Build where they have two weeks to realise a master creation measuring 2 x 2 metres and using up to 500,000 bricks each. The build will then be revealed to the general public at The Design Museum in Kensington, London. Is there a trailer? Take a sneak preview of the Lego-based action in the video below...