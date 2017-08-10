With TV shows dedicated to finding the nation’s baking, pottery and dressmaking masters already proving to be huge hits, Channel 4 have now turned their attention to the humble plastic brick.
The broadcaster is set to launch a brand new show dedicated to the art of building stuff with LEGO.
Fans of the colourful interlocking bricks will be showing off their construction skills in a bid to be crowned “master of the brick” in ‘LEGO Masters’.
KISS FM presenter and former ‘Strictly’ star Melvin Odoom will be on presenting duties, with a little help from LEGO fans Richard Osman, Bill Bailey and Dara O’ Briain.
They’ll be assisted by LEGO’s Matthew Ashton and Roma Agrawal, who knows a thing or two about construction, having been an engineer on The Shard in London.
The series will test the contestant’s creativity and construction skills over the course of four hour-long episodes, with themes including a LEGO banquet, transport, a funfair and a nature walk - complete with insects, flowers and animals.
Young and old will compete against each other, with two nine-year-old friends, a mum and daughter and adult fans of LEGO (aka AFOLs) all taking part.
Executive producer Steph Harris said: “This playful new format demonstrates that LEGO bricks are more than just a toy – or something to step on – and will appeal to the child in all of us, showcasing spectacular builds and inspire the next generation of artists, engineers, architects and builders”.
‘LEGO Masters’ launches on Thursday 24th August at 8pm on Channel 4
Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
A woman poses with in a phone box made with Lego bricks in the world's biggest Lego store in Leicester Square in London, Britain November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
An employee poses leaving a London Underground tube train carriage made from LEGO pieces before the official opening of the new LEGO store in Leicester Square, central London in November 17, 2016.
Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
People queue outside the world's biggest Lego store in Leicester Square in London, Britain November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
A LEGO employee poses for a picture in front of thousands of LEGO pieces on display during the official opening of the new LEGO store in Leicester Square, central London in November 17, 2016.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
A LEGO employee poses for a picture on one of the floors of the new LEGO store in Leicester Square, central London in November 17, 2016.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
A replica of the Houses of Parliament's Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) made from LEGO pieces is pictured during the official opening of the new LEGO store in Leicester Square, central London in November 17, 2016.
Leon Neal via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: A map of the London Undgeround system is seen on the wall during an opening party event at the new flagship Lego store on November 16, 2016 in London, England. The new landmark store is be the biggest Lego Brand Retail Store in the world, the 37th LEGO store in Europe and covers 914 sq metre total area, over two floors. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Leon Neal via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: A model of playwright William Shakespeare is seen inside a large-scale model of a London underground train carriage, during an opening party event at the new flagship Lego store on November 16, 2016 in London, England. The new landmark store is be the biggest Lego Brand Retail Store in the world, the 37th LEGO store in Europe and covers 914 sq metre total area, over two floors. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
An employee poses for a picture sitting inside a London Underground tube train carriage made with LEGO pieces before the official opening of the new LEGO store in Leicester Square, central London in November 17, 2016.
Leon Neal via Getty Images
Leon Neal via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: A sales assistant holds a handful of Lego figure heads during an opening party event at the new flagship Lego store on November 16, 2016 in London, England. The new landmark store is be the biggest Lego Brand Retail Store in the world, the 37th LEGO store in Europe and covers 914 sq metre total area, over two floors. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Leon Neal via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: A general view of the interior of the store during an opening party event at the new flagship Lego store on November 16, 2016 in London, England. The new landmark store is be the biggest Lego Brand Retail Store in the world, the 37th LEGO store in Europe and covers 914 sq metre total area, over two floors. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Leon Neal via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: A large wall-mounted diorama of London landmarks is seen during an opening party event at the new flagship Lego store on November 16, 2016 in London, England. The new landmark store is be the biggest Lego Brand Retail Store in the world, the 37th LEGO store in Europe and covers 914 sq metre total area, over two floors. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)