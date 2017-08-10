With TV shows dedicated to finding the nation’s baking, pottery and dressmaking masters already proving to be huge hits, Channel 4 have now turned their attention to the humble plastic brick. The broadcaster is set to launch a brand new show dedicated to the art of building stuff with LEGO.

Channel 4 'LEGO Masters' will be presented by Melvin Odoom (right).

Fans of the colourful interlocking bricks will be showing off their construction skills in a bid to be crowned “master of the brick” in ‘LEGO Masters’. KISS FM presenter and former ‘Strictly’ star Melvin Odoom will be on presenting duties, with a little help from LEGO fans Richard Osman, Bill Bailey and Dara O’ Briain. They’ll be assisted by LEGO’s Matthew Ashton and Roma Agrawal, who knows a thing or two about construction, having been an engineer on The Shard in London.

Channel 4

The series will test the contestant’s creativity and construction skills over the course of four hour-long episodes, with themes including a LEGO banquet, transport, a funfair and a nature walk - complete with insects, flowers and animals. Young and old will compete against each other, with two nine-year-old friends, a mum and daughter and adult fans of LEGO (aka AFOLs) all taking part. Executive producer Steph Harris said: “This playful new format demonstrates that LEGO bricks are more than just a toy – or something to step on – and will appeal to the child in all of us, showcasing spectacular builds and inspire the next generation of artists, engineers, architects and builders”. ‘LEGO Masters’ launches on Thursday 24th August at 8pm on Channel 4