As an adult it can be difficult to get away with buying and playing with Lego bricks - especially when you don’t have a young child in the family.
But you don’t need an excuse anymore, because a Lego pop-up bar is reportedly coming to the UK.
While the opening date is yet to be confirmed, one thing’s for sure: soon, adults will be able to get their Lego fix at the London-based bar.
The venue will be home to more than one million bricks and local DJs will spin tunes all day to help those creative juices flow.
“How long has it been since you pulled out your old Lego sets, rounded up your friends and sat around creating and crafting castles, ships and whatever else you can imagine?” reads the pop-up’s website.
“If you’ve been waiting for an excuse, or your parents have given away your once beloved blocks, this new pop-up adult playground might be just what you’re looking for.”
The pop-up, which isn’t associated with the Lego company, will be home to sculptures made entirely from Lego bricks (serving as perfect inspiration for future creations). It will also hold plenty of loose blocks so that people can build their own structures while sipping a cold beverage and enjoying the tunes.
Tickets are limited and offered on a first come first served basis. To register for ticket alerts, visit the website.