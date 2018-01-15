As an adult it can be difficult to get away with buying and playing with Lego bricks - especially when you don’t have a young child in the family.

But you don’t need an excuse anymore, because a Lego pop-up bar is reportedly coming to the UK.

While the opening date is yet to be confirmed, one thing’s for sure: soon, adults will be able to get their Lego fix at the London-based bar.

The venue will be home to more than one million bricks and local DJs will spin tunes all day to help those creative juices flow.