The death toll from the house explosion in Leicester has risen to five and rescue work has been temporarily suspended due to the structural integrity of a neighbouring building, police have said. Five other people were taken to hospital, one in a critical condition, Leicestershire Police said. Officers believe there may still be people unaccounted for but emergency crews have had to temporarily halt a search and rescue operation at the site on Hinckley Road because of the “structural integrity” of a neighbouring building.

PA Wire/PA Images The scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester this afternoon.

Matt Cane, Group Manager from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “There are still pockets of fire in the basement area of the building. “We have a significant number of specialist search and rescue teams who are supported by two search dogs. “It may be some days yet before we will be able to establish the probable cause of the explosion.” Gas network Cadent said the supply had been isolated and establishing the cause of the fire would be a matter for emergency services.

Five people are now confirmed to have died following an explosion and fire at a building in Hinckley Road, #Leicester last night. https://t.co/sQhg2q0J5G pic.twitter.com/jd4XonNkwe — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 26, 2018

Superintendent Shane O’Neill, of Leicestershire Police, said: “There are now five confirmed fatalities and a number of people still undergoing treatment in hospital. “The building consisted of a shop premises on the ground level and a two-storey flat above it. “We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue in order to locate any further casualties. “Although the cause of the explosion is not yet known, there is no evidence that this is linked to terrorism.”

He urged anyone who knows someone who is missing to contact police, adding: “It is still a search and rescue operation. It is important we try and find as many people as possible.” Emergency services responded to reports of the blast from concerned residents at about 7pm and police declared a major incident.

PA Wire/PA Images Smoke rises from the ruins of the building, as seen this morning.

Firefighters worked through the night to dig through rubble and tackle the explosion’s subsequent blaze, and teams are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day. Video taken at the scene on Sunday night showed flames billowing into the night sky as the fire engulfed what is believed to be a convenience store. One clip appeared to show emergency services rushing to help someone close to flames that were visible from a distance. The building appears to have stood next to a shop called TJ’s Takeaway. Speaking to Sky News, Kat Pattinson, who lives on the same road as the fire, told how her “whole house shook” when the blast happened. She added: “We checked on our children first and foremost and then we went outside. “There is just an awful lot of smoke here at the moment and the whole area is cordoned off.” She added that the shop on fire is usually open until about 9pm on a Sunday, and has a flat above it.

This footage shows the aftermath of an apparent explosion in the Hinckley Road area of Leicester. Police have declared a "major incident." More information as we get it. pic.twitter.com/ghVIGEYjdk — BBC East Midlands (@bbcemt) February 25, 2018