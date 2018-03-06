A seventh man has been arrested in connection with an explosion in Leicester that left five people dead.

A man in his thirties from the East Midlands has been arrested this afternoon (Tuesday) on suspicion of manslaughter, Leicestershire Police said.

He remains in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Three members of the same family died when a Polish supermarket and a two-storey flat above it on Hinkley Road were destroyed in an explosion on February 25.

Shane Ragoobar, 18, and his 17-year-old brother Sean, who lived in the flat, have been named among the dead.