A seventh man has been arrested in connection with an explosion in Leicester that left five people dead.
A man in his thirties from the East Midlands has been arrested this afternoon (Tuesday) on suspicion of manslaughter, Leicestershire Police said.
He remains in custody and is being questioned by detectives.
Three members of the same family died when a Polish supermarket and a two-storey flat above it on Hinkley Road were destroyed in an explosion on February 25.
Shane Ragoobar, 18, and his 17-year-old brother Sean, who lived in the flat, have been named among the dead.
Their mother Mary Ragoobar, 46, is also thought to have died but has not been formally identified.
Shane’s girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18, and shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva, 22, also died in the explosion.
Several other people were injured in the blast, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Three men have already been already been charged with manslaughter and arson in connection with the fatal blast.
The trio, who appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, have been remanded into custody.
On Sunday, detectives arrested a man in his forties from East Anglia on suspicion of manslaughter.
Two other men who were arrested have been released under investigation.
Officers are now appealing to the public for dash-cam footage of the blast.
Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Keen said: “There is an extensive investigation going into the explosion and we need help from the public who may have vital information.
“Were you travelling on the A47 towards the city on Sunday between 5.30pm and 7.15pm? Any footage on your dash cam may be vital, no matter how insignificant you may think it is.”
Anyone with information about the explosion should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 443 of March 1.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.