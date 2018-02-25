Police in Leicester are responding to a “major incident” following reports of a large blast in the city.
At about 7.03pm Leicestershire Fire and Rescue received calls from the public who said they had heard a blast on Hinckley Road.
A spokeswoman for the force said six fire engines had been requested and that the incident is currently being treated as a search and rescue operation.
Four people have been taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary, East Midlands Ambulance Service said.
All four patients are in a “critical condition”, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said on Twitter.
A hazardous area response team and ambulance crews remain at the scene.
The fire and rescue service spokeswoman said: “This is a search and rescue at the moment. It is unknown if people are injured or trapped.”
She added that the affected property was a two floor building with a loft conversion that had suffered a “pancake collapse”.
“There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester,” police said in a statement posted on Twitter.
“All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed. Please avoid the area.”
Pictures and videos posted on Twitter showed flames leaping into the sky above the city.
Local media report that a convenience store and a house were destroyed in the blast.
Speaking to Sky News, Kat Pattinson who lives on the same road as the fire, said: “We are down the same street – about 500 metres from where the blast has taken place and our whole house shook.
“We checked on our children first and foremost and then we went outside.
“There is just an awful lot of smoke here at the moment and the whole area is cordoned off.”
She added that the shop on fire is usually open until about 9pm on a Sunday, and has a flat above it.
The building appears to have stood next to a shop called TJ’s Takeaway.
