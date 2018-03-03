Three men have been charged with manslaughter and arson over an explosion in Leicester, which left five people dead, police confirmed on Saturday.

The accused, named by Leicestershire Police as, Aram Kurd, 33, Hawkar Hassan, 32 and Arkan Ali, 37, were arrested on Wednesday and now each face five counts of manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life.

Police said the men will remain in custody over the weekend and will appear before Leicester Magistrates on Monday.