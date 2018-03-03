Three men have been charged with manslaughter and arson over an explosion in Leicester, which left five people dead, police confirmed on Saturday.
The accused, named by Leicestershire Police as, Aram Kurd, 33, Hawkar Hassan, 32 and Arkan Ali, 37, were arrested on Wednesday and now each face five counts of manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life.
Police said the men will remain in custody over the weekend and will appear before Leicester Magistrates on Monday.
Two other men, both from East Anglia, were arrested on Friday and remain in police custody where they continue to be questioned.
Three members of the same family died when the Polish supermarket and a two-storey flat above it on Hinkley Road were destroyed around 7pm last Sunday.
Several other people were also injured, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Mary Ragoobar, 46, and sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, lived in the flat above the shop.
Sean and Shane, along with Shane’s girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18, and Viktorija Ijevleva, 22, who was working in the shop at the time, have been confirmed as being among the dead.
The fifth body is still to be formally identified but is believed to be Mary, officers said.