Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is recovering after suffering burns to her legs. The 25-year-old was forced to pull out of a Little Mix performance in the US following the accident. Leigh-Anne was initially unable to join her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson when they took to the stage at the Honda Centre in Anaheim on Thursday night.

Little Mix, who are currently touring the States as the support act on Ariana Grande’s tour, performed as a trio, but Leigh-Anne did manage to put in an appearance at the end of the girls’ set. However, when she appeared on stage, she was sporting two large bandages on each thigh. It is unclear how the accident happened, but reports suggest the singer “burned herself” prior to the show. We have contacted a rep for the band for comment.

Leigh-Anne’s accident comes at a busy time for the ‘X Factor’ winners. The girls appeared on James Corden’s US chat show ‘The Late Late Show’ earlier this week to perform ‘Touch’ The following day, they unveiled the video for their latest release ‘No More Sad Songs’. The country-themed clip sees the group taking a trip to a dive bar, where they’re given a less-than-warm welcome from the locals. ‘No More Sad Songs’ serves as the third single from Little Mix’s latest album, ‘Glory Days’, which topped the UK album chart upon its release. Watch the video below.