Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Channeled Kendall Jenner And Totally Nailed It

Kendall Jenner’s crystal dress, worn to her 21st birthday, has launched a thousand lookalike designs (luckily they don’t all cost thousands of dollars).

But Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed us all a brand new way to wear the trend yesterday, rocking a sequin halter top by online fashion brand Fashjonn.

Sadly this style seen on the Little Mix singer is now sold out, but - in case you needed any NYE outfit inspo - this is definitely it.

A photo posted by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:33am PST

Now let’s all take a moment to remember the dress that inspired a hashtag (that’s #kendalljennerdress, fyi).

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 3, 2016 at 8:24am PDT

And another moment to remember the dress Jenner’s dress was inspired by, aka Paris Hilton’s very own 21st birthday party outfit back in 2002.

A photo posted by HollywoodLifeFashion (@hollywoodlifefashion) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:15pm PST

