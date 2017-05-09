A bitter Labour row has broken out after an aide to Unite chief Len McCluskey was selected for one of the party’s safest Parliamentary seats in the country.

Dan Carden, who works for the general secretary of Britain’s biggest trade union, was chosen as the candidate for Liverpool Walton for the general election on June 8.

The constituency, which has a massive 27,000 Labour majority, was held by Jeremy Corbyn aide Steve Rotheram until he decided to step aside after winning Liverpool’s Metro Mayoralty.

Carden, 30, was selected by a special panel of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday, beating rival contenders Joe Anderson, the city’s directly elected mayor, and local MEP Theresa Griffin.

But the local party secretary quit in protest and Anderson lashed out at the decision, declaring “today we are reminded the Labour party is not always a meritocracy”, warning that once the election was over “there will be more to say”.