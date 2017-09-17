Liam Gallagher's Son Joins Jude Law's Daughter And Bob Marley's Granddaughter At LFW Afterparty

Lennon Gallagher, Iris Law and Selah Marley are part of a new generation of models taking over fashion week events.
Gallagher, the 18-year-old son of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and actor Patsy Kensit, donned a classic Burberry trench for a London Fashion Week afterparty hosted by Burberry and Dazed magazine.
While Law, the 16-year-old daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, went for a bold print version of the classic trench.
And Marley, the 18-year-old daughter of musician Lauryn Hill and former American football player Rohan Marley, and granddaughter of Bob Marley, opted for a dressing gown-esque jacket over a checked shirt.
Gallagher made his runway debut at Topman Design’s AW17 show in February and he currently features in a poster campaign for the high street brand.
In January, Law was named as the face of Burberry beauty.
And in February Marley modelled for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection.