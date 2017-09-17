All Sections
    17/09/2017 11:34 BST

    Liam Gallagher's Son Joins Jude Law's Daughter And Bob Marley's Granddaughter At LFW Afterparty

    Lennon Gallagher, Iris Law and Selah Marley are all models.

    Lennon Gallagher, Iris Law and Selah Marley are part of a new generation of models taking over fashion week events.

    Gallagher, the 18-year-old son of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and actor Patsy Kensit, donned a classic Burberry trench for a London Fashion Week afterparty hosted by Burberry and Dazed magazine.

    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Lennon Gallagher at the party celebrating Burberrys September collection and the Dazed Burberry cover at The Old Sessions House on 16 September.

    While Law, the 16-year-old daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, went for a bold print version of the classic trench.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    And Marley, the 18-year-old daughter of musician Lauryn Hill and former American football player Rohan Marley, and granddaughter of Bob Marley, opted for a dressing gown-esque jacket over a checked shirt.

    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

    Gallagher made his runway debut at Topman Design’s AW17 show in February and he currently features in a poster campaign for the high street brand.

    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Lennon Gallagher and model Betty Bachz. 
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    In January, Law was named as the face of Burberry beauty.

    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Iris Law posing with model Kelvin Bueno at the party celebrating Burberrys September collection and the Dazed Burberry cover
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Kelvin Bueno and Iris Law with Burberry CEO Christopher Bailey.

    And in February Marley modelled for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Selah Marley with photographer Jordan Vickors and musician Mabel McVey.

