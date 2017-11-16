Handout . / Reuters There are only 20 da Vinci paintings known to exist.

“Salvator Mundi” (Savior of the World) was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted contest of nearly 20 minutes at the New York auction house, reports Reuters. With at least six bidders and increments coming in at more than 15 million, sustained whoops and cheers broke out in the packed salesroom as the hammer came down. “It was a moment when all the stars were aligned, and I think Leonardo would be very pleased,” Jussi Pylkkänen, global president of Christie’s, told Reuters after the sale.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images Someone's in for a hefty agent fee.

“It’s a painting beyond anything I’ve ever handled,” said Pylkkänen, the auctioneer, adding, “I should hang up my gavel.” The restored portrait, an ethereal depiction of Jesus Christ which dates to about 1500, is one of fewer than 20 paintings by the Renaissance artist known to still exist. First recorded in the private collection of King Charles I, the work was auctioned in 1763 before vanishing until 1900, by which time Christ’s face and hair had been painted over - once a “quite common” practice, according to Alan Wintermute, Christie’s senior specialist for Old Master paintings.

PA Archive/PA Images Les femmes d'Alger held the previous auction record.

Sold at Sotheby’s to an American collector in 1958 for only 45 pounds, it again sold in 2005 as an overpainted copy of the masterwork. The new owner started the restoration process, and after some six years of research it was authenticated as da Vinci’s more than 500-year-old masterpiece, which culminated in a high-profile exhibition at London’s National Gallery in 2011.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images Jussi Pylkkänen, Global President of Christie’s, had the honour of conducting the sale.