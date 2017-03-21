Lesbian Couple Fall Pregnant At The Same Time, After Using Same Sperm Donor

A lesbian couple has shared their joy at falling pregnant within three weeks of each other, after initially struggling to conceive.
Toby Fleischman and her wife Lindsey Lanciault, from Los Angeles, US, posted a photo on Instagram of their baby bumps announcing they were having boys.
“Lindsay and I are both pregnant,” Fleischman captioned the photo. “Yes, you read that correctly. We are both having a baby at the same time.
“Well, three weeks apart to be exact. Everyone always says they want to get pregnant with their best friend and I just happened to be lucky enough to be married to mine. Our ‘twin’ boys will be joining us this summer.”
The couple have since explained how they both fell pregnant at the same time.
Initially, Fleischman was planning on falling pregnant first because her “window to conceive” was smaller. She fell pregnant, but miscarried.
The couple were then told there were complications with their sperm donor, so they had to find another one, but Fleischman struggled to conceive.
They then decided Lanciault should try and fall pregnant.
Shortly after, they realised Fleischman had actually fallen pregnant, in November 2016. Three weeks later, Lanciault found out she was also pregnant.
The two boys will be related by blood, as the couple used the same sperm donor.
They’ve said being pregnant at the same time has had its ups and downs.
“If she’s [Lanciault] feeling something that I’ve gone through, I can validate it and say that that’s normal,” Fleischman told Popsugar.
“But there are a lot of hormones in the house and we go through waves in one day of being obsessed and in love with each other and so euphoric, to ‘I don’t want to be next to you. Please don’t talk to me.’”