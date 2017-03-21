Lesbian Couple Fall Pregnant At The Same Time, After Using Same Sperm Donor

A lesbian couple has shared their joy at falling pregnant within three weeks of each other, after initially struggling to conceive.

Toby Fleischman and her wife Lindsey Lanciault, from Los Angeles, US, posted a photo on Instagram of their baby bumps announcing they were having boys.

“Lindsay and I are both pregnant,” Fleischman captioned the photo. “Yes, you read that correctly. We are both having a baby at the same time.

“Well, three weeks apart to be exact. Everyone always says they want to get pregnant with their best friend and I just happened to be lucky enough to be married to mine. Our ‘twin’ boys will be joining us this summer.”