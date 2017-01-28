'Let It Shine' Is Getting A New Judge, And It's A Real Curve Ball

’Let It Shine’ bosses have announced Ricki Lake is joining the show as a guest judge.
Yes, that’s right - Ricki Lake. As in former 90s chat show host Ricki Lake.
Unexpected, huh?
The US TV personality will joing Gary Barlow, Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue on the panel during the first live show next month, when the hunt to find five boys to star in a new musical based on the music of Take That really heats up.
But while most of us might question her credentials as a talent show judge, actually has a long history with musicals, having played Tracy Turnblad in the original ‘Hairspray’ film, which was released in 1988.
She’s also starred in other films including ‘Cry-Baby’ (with Johnny Depp and Susan Tyrrell), ‘Cecil B. Demented’ (with Melanie Griffith and Stephen Dorff), and ‘Serial Mom’ (with Kathleen Turner and Sam Waterston).
Of joining ‘Let It Shine’, she said in a statement (via The Sun): “I am super excited to be guest judge on ‘Let It Shine’. I love musicals and this is a fantastic show.
“I was only 18 when I won the role of the original Tracy Turnblad in ‘Hairspray’ so I can’t wait to share some of my own experiences with the boys.
“It is truly a pleasure and I’m excited to see the bands perform live for the first time. And not mention, I am thrilled to be back in the UK.”
Amber Riley is the current guest judge on screen during the auditions, while Lulu will be taking over next week, when the successful contestants duet with the likes of Olly Murs and Mel C.
‘Let It Shine’ continues tonight (28 January) at 7pm on BBC One.