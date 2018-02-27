Let's Get Inventive With Our Mental Health Policy

It has become all too common in recent times for a politician to single out mental health as something that needs to be prioritised and funded properly so as to get an easy applause on Question Time. However, while increased funding helps, it is about time that we get inventive with mental health policy, so that we aren’t sitting here in 10 years’ time regurgitating the same ‘we must prioritise mental health’ line.

Firstly, we need to address the incredible lack of education when it comes to mental health. This needs to start from day one at school. It can be as simple as giving effective and working definitions of terms within mental illness such as depression and anxiety, so that children will be able to identify if they are suffering from one of these problems as they grow up. Of course this needs to be backed up with a modern and effective PSHE system throughout the whole schooling system. Something that would include informing students about different types of treatments for mental illness, from therapy to medication, and the many different types of mental illness from depression to dementia. Ongoing education throughout a child’s school days would go so far in helping to remove this stigma that everyone refers to when discussing mental illness, because something can’t be stigmatised if it first normalised.

Of course, education should not only be limited to the confines of the classroom - it is crying out to be implemented in the work place. Public sector professions need to lead the way with mandatory education in mental health because people can only be as aware as they are educated on a subject. This education should incorporate training on how to best help colleagues who themselves might be affected, such as how to spot the signs of a panic attack. This would be so effective in helping those understand mental illness and be more receptive in dealing with it.