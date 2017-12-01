Children who want to post their letter to Santa this year have until Friday 8 November to get it sent, if they want a response.

The Royal Mail has revamped its website this year to show kids the journey their letter takes before it reaches Father Christmas.

The annual tradition sees nearly 800,000 letters sent by children in the UK to Royal Mail’s special address: Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland XM4 5HQ.

Kids then receive a response addressed to them from Santa himself.