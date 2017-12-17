The Letwin Amendment Will Satisfy All Parties

I have had genuine concerns, since the Government lost the vote this week on Amendment 7, that the next challenge on the table would be over next week’s vote to put the Leaving date on the face of the Bill. It’s been thrown out in the media already that a rebellion was on the cards and that there would be a challenge. The rhetoric around it all has been broached a little bit already in the chamber too, and this has been a real worry. My inbox is full enough with residents’ Brexit concerns, and sometimes conspiracy theories too, without further confusion and perceived delay.

My Mansfield constituency voted 72% to Leave the EU, and what people want most of all is to see Brexit delivered on time as promised. My inbox is constantly full of concerns about delay and obstruction, which I am able to answer confidently by saying that there can be no delay at all; the date is fixed and will be written in to law. This is a hugely positive suggestion that gives my constituents the clarity and commitment they need to start to believe that we’re genuinely going to deliver on what we promised, and that is vitally important for my community.

With that in mind I’m more than happy with the proposed changes, put forward by Oliver Letwin et al, to bring the party and Government together and ensure we move forward with this. Amendments have already been tabled to try and remove the date from the Bill, but it’s my belief that everyone can unite around Oliver Letwin’s new proposal. This will see us carry on and ensure that the date appears on the Bill as promised, whilst giving Government limited powers to make small changes further down the line.